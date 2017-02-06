Oregon joins amicus brief in support of WA lawsuit against immigration executive order

Oregon joined 15 different states to file an amicus brief in support of Washington’s lawsuit against the President’s immigration executive order.

The brief argues that if the ban is resurrected, it will harm colleges and universities, medical institutions and tax revenues.

Two Democrat-appointed judges and one Republican appointee will weigh the appeal involving President Donald Trump’s recent immigration order. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the court’s randomly assigned motions panel for this month will rule on the federal government’s appeal of a Seattle judge’s order temporarily blocking the travel ban.

Washington state, Minnesota and Hawaii are arguing that the San Francisco-based court should allow a temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban to stand. The Appellate Court hearing on the travel ban has been scheduled for Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Ninth Circuit: Parties shall appear by telephone for oral argument on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. PST. 30 min. per side. — WA Attorney General (@AGOWA) February 6, 2017