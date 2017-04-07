Oregon inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

An Oregon inmate died unexpectedly this morning at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.

According to the Department of Corrections, corrections officers at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla went into a cell at approximately 5:45 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2017. That’s when they found Michael Shaw, 52, unresponsive in his bed. Medical staff began life-saving efforts but were not able to revive him. Shaw was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m.

As with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.

Shaw entered DOC custody on July 16, 2002, on one count of sex abuse in the first degree and one count of mistreatment in the first degree out of Marion County. His earliest release date was September 28, 2025.