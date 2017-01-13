Oregon bans weapons in state workplaces

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials have banned state employees from carrying weapons in the workplace unless they’re needed for their jobs. This has caused some Republican lawmakers much consternation.

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services said that it imposed the ban, effective Jan. 6, in hopes of “providing a safe and secure environment for employees and visitors.”

Banned are firearms, daggers, slingshots, and even knobkerries, which are clubs used by indigenous people in southern Africa.

House Republican leader Mike McLane said Thursday the order was tantamount to limiting employees’ right to self-defense, and said he would ask Gov. Kate Brown where the authority for the new rules comes from.