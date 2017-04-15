One injured in Yakima shooting

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department, officers were called out to the 8th Street Market and Deli in the 300 block of North 8th Street at around 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot while sitting in a parked car in front of the store. The 26-year old mam, was taken to a local hospital, and was later transferred to Harborview Hospital in Seattle in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Yakima Police.