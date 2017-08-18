One injured in shooting on Highway 395 in Franklin County

A man riding on a motorcycle was shot in the leg while headed north on Highway 395 Friday afternoon.

Traffic on the highway backed up several miles as law enforcement had to close down the northbound lanes for about half an hour so that they could investigate.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson said the man was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thorson said three other people were detained and taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Investigators aren’t sure who shot the victim, though a firearm was recovered at the scene near the intersection with Foster Wells Road. Thorson says it’s impossible to know at this point in the investigation whether it was the gun that fire the shot that injured the biker.

There’s no information available yet on the identity of the shooting victim, though Thorson said one of the motorcycles had a California license plate.

Once the highway was reopened, traffic was down to one lane for about two hours while.

The incident is still under investigation. Washington State Patrol has issued a statement asking any witnesses to come forward and lend whatever information they can to troopers. Any witnesses are invited to call Detective Scott Neustel or email him at: Scott.Neustel@wsp.wa.gov, 509-249-6743.