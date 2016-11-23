One dead in West Richland motorcycle accident

Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding down Van Giesen shortly after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, when the bike collided with a tanker truck that was making a left turn onto 62nd.

“(The motorcycle) was going way too fast,” said one woman who said she witnessed the accident and called 911. “The truck started turning, but he kept speeding and hit the truck. Everything caught on fire.” The woman said people came out from nearby businesses, and someone started CPR before paramedics arrived. The man was declared dead at the scene.

“In the last week or so we’ve received numerous complaints about a fast-driving white motorcycle on Van Giesen, and we’ve been trying to catch the thing,” said West Richland Police Chief Ben Majetich. “We’re speculating that this may very well be the one that’s been complained about.”

The driver of the tanker truck was among those who stopped to help. Washington State Patrol says the motorcyclist who died is 21-year-old Auston Kloehn from Benton City.

No one was else was injured in the accident. While the cause is under investigations, troopers said in a press release they will not be filing charges.