One dead, six hurt in crash near Othello

A 19-year-old is dead, six others, including three kids, were hurt in an accident involving three vehicles south Othello Monday.

Washington State Patrol says the accident happened at around 5:20 p.m. Monday on State Route 17 at Booker Road.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda Civic went into the oncoming lane to pass traffic, and hit two vehicles head-on. A 19-year old passenger in that car died at the scene and three children in the car were all transported to the hospital. Another driver from one of the cars that was hit was also hurt.

Troopers say the driver at fault may have been impaired either by drugs or alcohol.