One dead in early morning shooting

Pasco Police investigate the scene of shooting after a victim was taken to Lourdes and later died. (Photo: Pasco Police)

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer December 30, 2016

One man died from gunshot wounds after someone dropped him off at Lourdes Emergency Room in Pasco shortly before 3:00 AM Friday.

Police say someone driving a dark, newer-model SUV left the man at the hospital. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Officers managed to locate the original scene of the shooting south of A Street near the rail yard.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact them.

