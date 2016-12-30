One dead in early morning shooting

One man died from gunshot wounds after someone dropped him off at Lourdes Emergency Room in Pasco shortly before 3:00 AM Friday.
Police say someone driving a dark, newer-model SUV left the man at the hospital. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Officers managed to locate the original scene of the shooting south of A Street near the rail yard.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please contact them.
