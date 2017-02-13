“Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” WA baker back on Food Network’s “Cake Wars”

A Northeastern Washington baker is back on a national TV show, this time for a Dr. Seuss themed cake competition.

The owner of Wenatchee’s Cake Chic Studio and Fabulous Events, Jodi Johnston and her teammate Stephannie Torres were featured on Food Network’s “Cake Wars” Sunday night. After being crowned champions on the show last August, the team was brought back for a “Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss,” episode, making a cake creation for Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the 20th anniversary of the Read Across America campaign.

The team says they took second place, posting their creation on Facebook.

The episode first aired Sunday night, but according to the Food Network website, it will air again on Feb. 14th at 10 p.m. (PT) and then on March 20th at 3:00 p.m. (PT).



