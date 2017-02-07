Officers search for man accused of following woman into dressing room

Kennewick Crime Stoppers are searching for a 24-year-old man believed to have placed a cell phone under a fitting room door at Target.
Officers say Tyler Fairchild reportedly followed a woman and her 2-year old daughter into a dressing room and when the woman confronted him, he ran out of the store. Officers Fairchild is now wanted for Voyeurism.
The 24-year-old is described by officers as a 185 lb, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information you are asked to call officers and with crime stoppers any tips can remain anonymous.
