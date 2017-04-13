NWS offers free weather-spotter training in Richland, Yakima

The Tri-Cities doesn’t get a lot of severe weather, but it does get some.

“Since 2014 we’ve had two tornadoes in Benton County,” says Dennis Hull, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “One over by Prosser in 2014, and one in the south part of Kennewick last May. We also get severe thunderstorms with large hail or damaging winds. We’ve had winds close to 70 MPH the past three years in Benton County from thunderstorms.”

Hull says meteorologists can’t be everywhere, so they count on volunteer weather spotters to help them identify potential dangerous weather conditions.

The agency is offering you the chance to get the training you’ll need to help them out.

“You come away with a very good understanding of how storms develop, not only in the summer time but also in the winter time,” Hull said. “We talk about how to report heavy snow with freezing rain.”

Attending the free, 2-hour training session sponsored by Benton County Emergency Management doesn’t obligate you to be a weather spotter. Hull says anyone interested learning more about severe weather in the area is welcome to attend.

The training is April 20, 2017, at the Benton County Emergency Operations Center, 651 Truman Avenue, Richland. It begins at 6:00 PM.

A Yakima County training session happens in Union Gap on April 19th, 6:00 PM, at the Yakima Conty Emergency Management facility at 2403 South 18th St., Suite 200.

You can email Dennis Hull at dennis.hull@noaa.gov for more information, or find more information online.