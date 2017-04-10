No one hurt after fire starts in attic of Pasco home

No one was hurt when a single-story Pasco home caught fire Monday afternoon.

Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department says they were called out by the homeowers around 2:00 p.m. to a home on the 4500 block of West Henry. Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

But Shearer says for the firefighters at first it was difficult for crews to find a source of the flames.

“The challenge is this is a converted house, so they’ve actually made like an extra residence in what used to be the garage, so trying to trace out where the different rooms are, and making sure fire wasn’t in any of those rooms we weren’t seeing right up front,” says Shearer.

Crews were able to trace the source of the smoke to the attic, where they quickly tackled the flames and knocked out hot spots. Fire officials say most the damage was able to be contained to the attic and roof. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

