Nine Hanford workers detect odors at tank farms

Another vapor event happened at Hanford’s AP Tank Farm Wednesday morning.

Nine workers declined medical treatment after smelling odors, but did NOT experience symptoms, outside their work trailers in that part of the site.

Over 70 workers have been medically evaluated since last spring due to odors around the tank farms. The tanks contain wastes left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons.

A report by the Department of Energy’s Office of Enterprise Assessments recently looked at the issue and found in focus groups of employees little improvement in addressing their concerns about vapors since 2014. Several workers said they were concerned about retaliation if they raised issues regarding tank vapors.