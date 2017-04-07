New vendors offer diverse cuisine as Food Truck Friday kicks off

Time to taste some new cuisine created by locals, the third annual Food Truck Friday kicked off for 2017.

This year the event is bringing on three new vendors who started in the ‘Mobile Vending University’ program at Pasco’s Specialty Kitchen and CBC, which helps certify and get new mobile food trucks up and running. Hot Tamales, which serves different varieties of tamales, Fast and Curryous, which serves curries and kabobs and Rex’ Top Self, which serves elevated American classics.

Director Marilou Shea says with the new vendors and the old favorites, they’ve started to have more diverse food options available to customers. Plus, she says that grabbing lunch is a great way to help out the Tri-Cities.

“Food trucks are local on every level, they sell to local customers, they buy locally their food and supplies and they hire local people, so if you want to support the economy there is no better way in terms of economic development efforts,” says Shea.

If you missed it, the event runs every Friday this summer in the courtyard behind Viera’s Bakery in downtown Pasco from 10:30 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon.

