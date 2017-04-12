New survey finds favorite flavors of jelly beans by state

Likely the Easter Bunny will be sure to add a bag of jelly beans or two in the kids baskets this weekend, but which flavor is actually our favorite to eat?

There seems to be a jelly bean of every flavor that you can think off. A new survey by Candystore.com narrowed it down to 30 flavors and found Washingtonians reach for juicy pear as our number one choice, whereas, Oregonians pick watermelon as the winner.

Across the country the top three flavors might surprise you, black licorice, followed by buttered popcorn and then watermelon.

According to Jelly Belly, the leading company for jelly bean sales, more than 100 different flavors are produced.

Sourc: 9+ years online candy sales data from CandyStore.com