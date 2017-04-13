New study finds Easter is the biggest candy-spending holiday

If you plan to celebrate this Easter, you are not alone, with 81% of Americans planning dinner or egg hunts this weekend, according to a new study by WalletHub.

“60% of people plan to visit family and friends on Easter Sunday, and more than half plan to cook a special Easter meal, and that makes sense when you think about it, more than 70% of people classify themselves as Christians,” says WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Easter has also surpassed Halloween in becoming the biggest candy holiday, with nearly $3 billion being spent nationwide on just sweet treats. Speaking of candy, the age old debate of “which part of the chocolate Easter bunny do you eat first,” may have been solved. According to numbers 88% eat the bunnies ears, 6% eat the feet and 4% eat the tail first. As for peeps, nearly 35 flavors are available this time of year, with 1.5 billion expected to be consumed.

It is certainly become a commercialized holiday, with nearly $19 billion expected to be spent this weekend. It is certainly not a new trend that many of us planning to celebrate, back in 1878, the White House held the first Easter egg roll, and this year 35,000 people are expected to attend that same event.

