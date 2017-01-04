NASA picks two non-human missions to explore asteroids

NASA has announced the next two non-human missions with an eye toward discovering more of the history of our solar system.

In 1992, NASA launched the Discovery program and since that time it has launched 12 probes into space, searching for answers to our planetary history.

“These objectives are really all about ascertaining the content and the origin of bodies in our solar system, the evolution of our solar system, in addition to potentially looking for life beyond earth,” says Jim Green with NASA.

NASA just announced Wednesday the missions known as Lucy and Psyche have the goals of launching 2021 and 2023, respectively.

“Lucy” is set to visit Jupiter’s mysterious Trojan asteroids, while “Psyche” will study a unique metal asteroid that has never been visited before.

“Humankind has visited rocky worlds, an icy worlds and worlds made of gas but we have never seen a metal world, Psyche has never been visited or had a picture taken that was more than a point of light,”said Psyche Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University in Tempe.

The mission will help scientists understand how planets and other bodies separated into their layers – including cores, mantles and crusts – early in their histories.

In addition to selecting the Lucy and Psyche missions for formulation, the agency will extend funding for the Near Earth Object Camera project for an additional year. The NEOCam space telescope is designed to survey regions of space closest to Earth’s orbit, where potentially hazardous asteroids may be found.