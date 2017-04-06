Motorcyclist dies in Richland crash

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash off the 800 block of George Washington Way Thursday afternoon.

Very few details have been released but Richland police say they are investigating what led up to the accident between a car and motorcycle around 3 p.m. The road closed down for a few hours but reopened around 6 p.m.

Police from Richland said in a Facebook post they appreciated the help of the C.O.R. Streets Division, Richland Fire Department and Sgt. Newton from KPD during the investigation.

