Mother, 19-year-old arrested, 3-year-old found in back seat following Ellensburg high-speed chase

A 3-year-old boy was found in the back seat of a stolen car involved in a high-speed chase near Ellensburg early Wednesday morning.

Kittitas County Sheriff deputies say around midnight a car was stopped on I-90 for severe lane travel but instead of stopping deputies say the driver sped up reaching over 100 miles per hour. One deputy was able to put down spikes which deflated one tire and slowed the car down. The car than turned to go South on I-82 and that is when a deputy used a PIT maneuver and the car came to a stop near I-90 at the I-82 junction.

Deputies say the driver and the 3-year-old boy’s mother, Lalanie McGahan and 19-year-old Isaac McGahan, both from Renton, were detained. They say the little boy was found unharmed and was taken into protective custody. The vehicle was impounded for processing by Seattle Police after it was found to be stolen from a burglary in the city.

Lalanie was booked for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Eluding, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving While License Suspended. Isaac was booked for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.