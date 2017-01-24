Moses Lake man arrested in deadly stabbing of son

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) – Moses Lake Police say a 52-year-old man has been arrested on investigation of fatally stabbing his son during a fight over the weekend. 20-year-old Dakota Faircloth died of his injuries Monday.
Police say the two men argued Saturday night and that the son reportedly threw something at his father, leaving a gash on his forehead. A physical fight followed and police believe the father cut the son’s throat.
Dakota Faircloth was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. A woman in the home was treated for a cut to her hand.
Jeffrey Faircloth was treated at the hospital before he was booked into Grant County Jail.
