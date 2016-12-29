Minimum wage increase in Washington to $11 starts Jan. 1st

Those earning minimum wage in the Mid-Columbia Basin will get a bump in their pay check starting January first.

Matthew Erlich with the Washington state Labor and Industries says the minimum wage will increase to $11.00 thanks to an initiative which passed in November.

“It raises the minimum wage through 2020 when it will reach $13.50 per hour, for 2021 the law will put it back to L&I to again calculate the minimum wage using the consumer price index,” says Erlich.

He adds this will impact all jobs including agriculture workers and tips may not offset the state minimum wage requirement. For those living in Tacoma, Seattle and Sea-Tac, the higher minimum wage of $15.00 will remain, so all total including federal, Washington has 5 different minimum wage rates.

As for paid sick leave, it will not be required until 2018 because this coming year, L&I is looking at which rules will be adopted to enforce the new requirement. You can find more information about both the minimum wage and paid sick leave by heading to their website.