Mid-Columbia hit with nearly a record amount of snow

The Mid-Columbia has been blasted by winter weather this season and part of the reason has been a shift of cold air.

“We’ve just had a lot of arctic air moving down over the region, where typically it is a little bit further east of the Rockies but it has been filtering down into the area, we have had three big ones so far this year affecting the entire region,” says Jim Smith with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

Smith says the Pasco Airport has seen a total of 21.4 inches of snow, second only to the 24.6 inches through January 10th of 1955.

The National Weather Service predicts a winter storm will continue to produce snow through early Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday, meaning snow could cover the roads and cause hazardous travel. On top of that, winds could cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the evening hours.