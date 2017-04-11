Men wanted for questioning, possible illegal wildlife activity

Oregon State Police are looking for two men captured on trail cameras in The Dalles area recently.

Investigators with OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division have released photos of the pair. Complete sets of antlers can be see attached to the men’s packs.

The men were in the White River Wildlife Area near Tygh Valley on February 24, 2017, while the area was closed.

Officials say the White River Wildlife Area north of Badger Creek Road is closed from December 1 through March 31 to protect wintering wildlife.

Any info regarding these men can be forwarded to Senior Trooper Craig Gunderson at 541-980-2693.