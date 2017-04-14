Mead bill signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill that would officially define mead in state law and allow the fermented honey drink to be sold and refilled in growlers from any place that already offers growlers for beer and cider.

Under the bill signed Friday, the mead sold in growlers must have an alcohol content equal to or less than 14 percent alcohol by volume.

Mead is an alcoholic drink produced by fermenting honey with water, and may also contain things like spices, fruit, and hops.

Because mead was not previously defined in state law, it was considered to be a type of wine and was assessed a levy by the Washington State Wine Commission.

Under the new law, mead producers would no longer need to pay fees to the commission