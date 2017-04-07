McMorris-Rodgers reflects on Syria action, Gorsuch confirmation

It’s been a busy 24 hours in the nation’s capitol.

U.S. Legislators are mostly supporting the United State’s actions against Syria Thursday night in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers voiced her support for the strike that targeted Syrian military facilities.

“Families should be able to go about their daily lives without fear of terrorism. For the Syrian people living under Assad’s reign of terror, fear is their daily reality. With the administration’s tactical military action last night, we demonstrate that the free world stands against these bad actors.”

McMorris-Rodgers attended a joint session between the House and Senate Friday, and said there is open dialogue about what the steps should be, though she said it’s too early to know what that might be.

The overnight launching of missiles into Syria would have been plenty for McMorris-Rodgers and her colleagues to manage on a busy Friday ahead of the two week Easter break, but they started the day by taking a historic vote to confirm the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Watching Justice Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings, there was no doubt in my mind that President Trump nominated the right man for this responsibility,” McMorris-Rodgers said. “He is a truly humble, intelligent, and qualified judge. With an unwavering sense of duty to the rule of law and to his country, I know he will be a steadfast guardian of our Constitution on the high court.”

Senate leadership had to suspend voting rules that required a super majority of votes in favor of Gorsuch in order for the confirmation to pass. With the rules suspended, Gorsuch was approved by a vote of 54-to-45. He’s expected to be sworn in as the 113th U.S. Supreme Court Justice on Monday.