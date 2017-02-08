Mattawa man arrested for human trafficking in Kennewick

A Mattawa man was arrested in Kennewick Tuesday night, charged with commercial sex abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say they learned that the 24-year old was hanging out in the Winco parking lot, waiting to meet up with a 15-year old girl for sex.
It wasn’t the first time the suspect had met with the teen, Jesus Rodriguez had sex with a girl and convinced her to send him nude pictures. During a high risk stop, officers say Rodrigues had a gun but left it in his car after meeting with police.
Officers say Rodriguez was booked into the Benton County Jail for commercial sex abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
