Mariners Caravan kicks off in Eastern Washington

The Mariners Caravan sets off on a 3-week tour Monday, with some players, the Mariner Moose, and other members of the ball club visiting fans in British Columbia, parts of Oregon and even the east side of the Evergreen State.

Rebecca Hale, a spokesperson for the team, says even Richland native Shawn O’Malley is on the tour.

“He was absolutely in from the start, when we started to put together a schedule, so it will be nice for the folks there in the Tri-Cities to have a chance to see their hometown boy up close,” says Hale.

The Caravan is in Yakima today, they’ll be in Walla Walla on Thursday and at CBC Friday afternoon starting at 4:15 p.m.

Along with Shawn O’Malley, Dan Altavilla and Rick Rizzs are scheduled to appear on Friday in the Tri-Cities. Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and pictures with the players.

You can find more information at the Mariner’s website.



Eastern Washington, here we come! Will this be the year they finally let me drive the #Mariners Caravan? https://t.co/yE3nV2XMP0 pic.twitter.com/hLgQlNmYZc — Mariner Moose (@MarinerMoose) January 9, 2017