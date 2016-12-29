Man, woman arrested at Kennewick home following short standoff

A man and woman are behind bars after a short standoff with Kennewick police Thursday morning.

Officers say they noticed 34-year-old Daniel Gomez walking up to a house off of the 3100 block of West Kennewick Avenue and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. When they attempted to arrest him, he took off into the house and would not come out. After about 20 minutes, officers say he emerged from the home and was arrested.

Officers add they also arrested Christina Martinez, 28, who was in the home for two arrest warrants.