Man wanted for Kennewick burglary and car prowls

Photo of William Young. (Courtesy: Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers)

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 4, 2017

Crime Stoppers want your help finding a 24-year-old man from Moses Lake, who is believed to be responsible for a rash of car prowls in Kennewick on Christmas Eve.

The Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers describe the man as 6′ 2″ with Brown Hair and Hazel Eyes. He is suspected of a burglary and car prowls in the Canyon Lakes area of Kennewick.

Officials say he is set to be charged with possession of Stolen Property in the 2nd degree.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

