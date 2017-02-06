Man leads Pasco police on high-speed chase in stolen car

A 26-year old Pasco man is behind bars Monday morning after leading police on a high speed chase in a stolen car.

Pasco police say the stolen Lexus was reported Sunday night. An officer found it driving near 10th and Lewis around 3:45 a.m. and when he tried to pull the car over, the driver took off.

Officers say the man from Pasco went sideways over a traffic island, eventually jumped a curb and got stuck near the intersection of West Lewis and 28th, where he took off on foot, but didn’t get far.

Officers say Julio Parra was booked into jail for Attempting to Elude and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Officers say the car appeared to have a couple of rifles and a BB gun in the trunk. They originally thought it might be connected to Kennewick’s two armed robberies Sunday night, but police were arresting their robbery suspect during the chase.