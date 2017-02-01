Man donates to Kennewick K-9 fund after crime is solved

A man who was grateful to get his car and a large amount of money back, just donated to the K-9 fund through the Kennewick Police Foundation.

Officers say in early January, Dale Bronniman drove down to Oregon to buy a new car, only to get robbed of his current car and money to pay for the new car.

But officers say thanks to the help of Pendleton police officers, the person responsible was arrested for theft after they found the car and the cash in Kennewick.