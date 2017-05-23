Log yard fire north of Leavenworth threatening homes

A fire in an old log yard near Spromberg Canyon Road and Chumstick Highway north of Leavenworth has prompted evacuation notices and a 3rd alarm from multiple Chelan County Fire Districts.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office posted the level 3 mandatory evacuation order for all of Spromberg Canyon around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A level 3 evacuation means all homeowners must leave the area and all roads will be blocked off for drivers in that area.

From photos and videos the fire looks to have consumed several trees and spread near a road, firefighters on Facebook say it is at least 5 acres in size.

Annie Schmidt with Chelan County Fire District 3 says the effort currently is to prevent it spreading any further.