Local marches held in solidarity with Women’s March on D.C.

Across the country and locally including Yakima, Wenatchee and Ephrata, nearly 400 marches will take place to show solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. Saturday.

Sylvia Hammond who organized the march in Ephrata says it is a time for women and men to peacefully show what they believe in including equal rights and pay.

Hammond adds everyone is invited, not just women, to peacefully march through town starting at the Train Station at 11:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m., you can find more information about the event at its Facebook page.

She does add the event will be walking about a mile in cold weather, so people will want to bundle up. She also adds the community is invited to bring signs but certain slogans and profanity will not be allowed.

Other marches will be going on in Yakima starting at 10 a.m. and another in Wenatchee at 11 a.m.

The Women’s March on Washington D.C. is a way for women to show the new President that their rights matter for safety, health and their families. The march is expected to draw in thousands of women throughout the country.