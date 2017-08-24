Local ‘heroes’ rescue 81-year-old Kennewick man following car fire

Several people being called heroes after rescuing an 81-year-old Kennewick man from his burning car on Highway 12.

Pasco police say the man was driving eastbound on E Lewis Place, which runs past the Pasco Flea Market and parallels Highway 12. Officers say he became confused when the E. Lewis Pl. dead-ends, he crashed into the DOT fence.

Officers say the car was stuck in the weed and quickly started a fire around the car. A few passerby’s noticed what was happening on Highway 12 and stopped. Quickly jumping in to action when realizing the man couldn’t get out of his car. On of the man grabbed a hammer and was able to smash open a window on the passenger side, getting the 81-year-old out and on the other side of the road.

The 81-year-old was not injured as a result of the crash and was was taken to Lourdes to be evaluated for any possible medical condition that might have lead to the collision occurring.

Officers took a picture of the local heroes and thanked them for their quick actions.