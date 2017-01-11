Leaders involved in Zambrano-Montes inquest make recommendations to lawmakers

A retired attorney who presided over the coroner’s inquest in Pasco recommend to Washington lawmakers that an inquest should be done after all officer-involved shooting deaths.

Michael Fox was one of three key figures involved in the inquest who gave several suggestions at a state work session Wednesday for the Senate Law and Justice Committee. Fox was the Special Deputy Coroner for the Franklin County coroner’s inquest held in December reviewing the police shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes.

Some state lawmakers did hesitate when it came to requiring an inquest for all shooting deaths, because in the past inquest information has been known to be used as a Discovery for civil cases later on.

Even pointing out as Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel indicated, not every case seems necessary to hold an inquest. Blasdel said that out of five officer involved shooting deaths, he only choose to pursue the Zambrano-Montes case due to the controversial nature.

“I think the public right now, don’t totally trust the police like we had 20 years ago, and I think the inquest is a way to air the facts transparently,” says Blasdel.

Fox also recommended using state funds and prosecutors from the Attorney General’s office instead of using county resources. He said using county prosecutors for example can cause some “discomfort” due to the fact that prosecutors work closely with law enforcement in court cases.

Nina Martinez, with the Latino Civic Alliance also spoke saying although they believe the officers should have been charged, they have fully supported the coroners inquest. She adds it helped her see the case from all sides involved including the three officers who testified.

A recommendation that all three agreed on was the time frame an inquest should be held in about 90 days from the incident.

“This inquest was held almost two years after the event, I think there was a lot of discord in the community from what I’ve understood because of the fact that an inquest wasn’t held and these facts didn’t come out for along period of time, I think 90 or 60 days is a reasonable period of time,” says Fox.

Blasdel added the total cost of the inquest for the county was $66,000, but he believes if it was completed within 90 days of the shooting, it would have only costs $10,000 at the most.