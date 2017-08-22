Lawsuit likely after NE Washington county passes new pot growing rules

A northeastern Washington county is expected to face a lawsuit after approving strict regulations on marijuana operations.

Chelan County approved the new rules Tuesday with an unanimous vote from the County Commissioners, ending a two years of debate over odor complaints, noise and the size of operations.

The new regulations require large producers to operate indoors and require they grow only in industrial-zoned areas rather than agriculture zoning. Smaller farms will be permitted to grow outdoors in rural areas, but must have a certain amount of acreage and setbacks to mitigate odor issues.

Central Washington Growers Association, a local cannabis group, says the rules will put most growers out of business and will proceed with pending litigation against the county. The organization’s president also says they may seek an injunction to block the new rules.