Lawmakers work to “update” Washington’s distracted driving laws

When Washington’s current distracted driving laws were put into place in 2008 texting was a major concern while driving, but it has since expanded to social media sites with the rise of smartphones. A drafted bill, expected to be proposed and passed in this upcoming session, aims to combat that issue.

The bill is being written by Senator Ann Rivers (R) and Representative Jessyn Farrell (D) and tentatively being called the “Driving Under the Influence of Electronics Act.” Why the name? It is due to the research which shows a driver talking on a cell phone is as impaired as a driver with a .08 blood-alcohol level. That according to the Washington Department State of Licensing.

Farrell says this new bill would literally ban holding a phone and driving, as well as, increase the penalties if a driver is caught using their phone.

“We’re looking at increasing the fines, we’re looking at including a moving violation so that it would be reported to your insurance. It’s not that the idea is to be overly punitive but on the other hand you do have to motivate people to follow the law and drive safer,” says Farrell.

The current law states talking or sending text messages while holding a wireless device carries a $124 fine, but the number of crashes caused by distracted driving continues to increase. In 2014, 3,179 people were killed, and 431,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers according to the US Department of Transportation.

Farrell says while drafting the bill, they talked to several stakeholders including the Washington State Patrol, AAA, families who have lost loved ones to distracted driving and several auto manufacturers. A version of the bill is expected to be introduced to both the House and Senate transportation committees at the start of the session Jan. 9th.

She says the reason they believe the bill will pass this session is because in previous years a similar bill passed out of the Senate and a similar bill was introduced to the House.

“Sometimes legislation takes two or three years to get passed, but I think there is a strong recognition on both sides of the aisle that we need to update these laws,” says Farrell.

Farrell adds hands-free and calls through a Bluetooth system would remain legal if the bill passes.