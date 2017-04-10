Lawmakers consider allowing sunscreen in schools

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The House has passed a bill that would no longer require a doctor’s note in order for Washington state students to use sunscreen at school.

The Democratic-controlled chamber unanimously passed the measure Monday and it now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate for concurrence.

Right now, students must have a prescription or note from a licensed health care professional to use over-the-counter sunscreen products while at school. According to The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, sunscreen is considered to be a medication because it is regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and is categorized as a “sunscreen drug product.”

Senate Bill 5404 would allow anyone, including students, parents and school personnel, to possess or apply sunscreen while on school property, at a school-related event or activity or summer camp.

Under the measure, a parent or guardian must supply the sunscreen product to the student.