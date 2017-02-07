The Latest: Court says ruling unlikely Tuesday on travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -A spokesman for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says it’s unlikely the court will issue a ruling Tuesday in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s travel and refugee ban.

Spokesman David Madden said a ruling is likely later this week.

He said the proceedings in San Francisco later Tuesday could last longer than 60 minutes depending on questioning by the judges. Each side has been granted 30 minutes of argument in the hearing, which will be held by telephone.

Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

The Justice Department says the issue is a matter of national security, and Trump’s executive order affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries was well within his authority.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.