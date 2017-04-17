Lady Bombers collect donations to pay for mammograms

Richland High School’s ladies basketball players sold t-shirts and collected donations at their games, and they’ve been holding onto the money for a good cause.

With those proceeds, the Lady Bombers were able to recently hand over a check for $1300 to the Kadlec Foundation. The money will be used to provide mammograms for women who can’t afford them.

Over the past three years, the team has raised $3700, enough to cover 200 procedures.