Lady Bombers collect donations to pay for mammograms

Maysun Wellsandt, Taryn Webb, and Chloe Mitchell presenting an $1130 check to Whitney Clark and Autumn Clark of the Kadlec Foundation. Team members have raised $3700 in the last three years, helping more than 200 women receive a free mammogram.

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer April 17, 2017

Richland High School’s ladies basketball players sold t-shirts and collected donations at their games, and they’ve been holding onto the money for a good cause.

With those proceeds, the Lady Bombers were able to recently hand over a check for $1300 to the Kadlec Foundation. The money will be used to provide mammograms for women who can’t afford them.

Over the past three years, the team has raised $3700, enough to cover 200 procedures.

