Kindergarten registration begins in Kennewick Schools

It’s time to start getting rising kindergartners registered for the coming school year.

Elementary Schools in the Kennewick School District can start enrolling students beginning Monday, April 17, 2017.

You’ll need to bring your child’s birth certificate, a utility bill to show that you live within the school boundaries, and up-to-date immunization records.

“The immunization stuff is sometimes the most problematic because sometime the parents lose immunization cards, they might not be aware of a shot a child should have had before they registered for school,” says Greg Fancher, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for the Kennewick School District. “It’s really easy to go get the shots and come back up to the school with the current record.”

He says that’s one of the reasons they start Kindergarten registration so early, to give parents time to get those shots up to date.

Fancher says they’re expecting 1200 – 1400 students to enroll in Kindergarten for the 1017-18 school year.

For more information on registering your child in the Kennewick School District, visit the district website.