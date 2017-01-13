Killing of wolf pack cost state $135K

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Washington wildlife managers spent $135,000 to fatally shoot seven of 11 wolves that had attacked cattle in northeast Washington. Department of Fish and Wildlife released a 200-page report on last year’s effort to remove the Profanity Peak wolf pack.

The agency reported helicopter and staff time for the aerial gunning made up most of the spending while $10,000 was paid to an area trapper. Officials say the goal of the action was to stop predations on livestock and that the remaining wolves would be killing if attacks continue.

The agency followed a protocol of hazing efforts before targeting the pack for extermination in August. Wolf advocate groups say the state could have done more to prevent conflicts that led to the wolves being killed.