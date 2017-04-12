Kennewick woman arrested after Moses Lake police prostitution sting operation

A Kennewick woman has been arrested after Moses Lake police say she faces several drug charges and advertised herself as a prostitute online.

Officers say they were monitoring online and found a prostitution ad, that lead to an investigation and officers determined Kristen Turner was the woman who placed the ad.

During a sting operation, officers posed as a “client” and when the 29-year-old agreed showed up for sex in exchanged for money at their agreed meeting place, she was arrested. Turner is being held on outstanding warrants and was also found to be in possession of meth, heroin and ecstasy.

She faces new charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Ecstasy, Prostitution and Driving While Suspended 3rd degree. She was also booked on her outstanding warrants for Escape from Community Custody, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Stolen Property, ID theft and DUI.