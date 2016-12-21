Kennewick Police: Three arrested after 17-year-old beat, tied up and robbed

Three suspects sit behind bars after Kennewick police say they were arrested Tuesday after kidnapping a 17-year-old in Kennewick.

Officers say on December 3rd, the boy from Clarkston, WA, was at the Red Lion in Kennewick when three acquaintances picked him up. Officer say he reported they beat him, tied him up and took some of his property before dropping him back off at the Kennewick hotel. The teen was taken to the ER for his injuries.

Gloria Garcia, 21, Zachary Terry, 23, and Orlando Garcia-Ruiz, 24, all live in Clarkston. Officers arrested all three on Tuesday for Robbery 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree, and Kidnapping 1st degree.