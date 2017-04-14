Kennewick police search for parrot thief

Police are searching for whoever stole a parrot in his cage from the front porch of a home in Kennewick on Monday.

Officers say the homeowner set the cage outdoors between 10 to 11 p.m. for the green and red parrot named “Beany” to get some fresh air. When they returned to bring the bird back inside, the cage and the bird were gone.

Officers are now looking for whoever stole the four-year-old pet and anyone with information is asked to call police or can remain anonymous with Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers, even earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.