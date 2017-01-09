Kennewick police search for man believed to have robbed convenience store at gunpoint

Kennewick Police are looking for a man who walked into the 7-11 on Clearwarter wearing a white handerchief over his face, implied that he had a gun, and demanded that the clerk hand over cash from the register.

Investigators say the robbery happened at around 10:30 Sunday night. Officers believe the man headed eastbound from the store, but a K-9 from Pasco Police was not able to find the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, your asked to call police at 628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.