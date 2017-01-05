Kennewick police search for armed robber

Kennewick Police are looking for a man who held up the GNC on West Kennewick Avenue right around noon Thursday.

Sgt. Ken Lattin with says a white male in his 20’s with a goatee, wearing a shirt with the letters PAWS on the front walked into the store just before noon, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.

Lattin says the man then took off on foot and police were unable to locate him after doing a search of the area. Officers say the store did not have security video.

No one was hurt in the robbery.