Kennewick police search for armed robber

Kennewick Police are looking for a man who held up the GNC on West Kennewick Avenue right around noon Thursday.
Sgt. Ken Lattin with says a white male in his 20’s with a goatee, wearing a shirt with the letters PAWS on the front walked into the store just before noon, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash.
Lattin says the man then took off on foot and police were unable to locate him after doing a search of the area. Officers say the store did not have security video.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
