Kennewick Police: Driver hits power pole, which lands on SUV and then takes off

One car ran into a power pole in Kennewick Tuesday night and then took off, leaving another car hit by the pole and its occupants stranded.

Kennewick police say the power pole landed on a second car and the other car took off before police could get there. But officers say thankfully the folks in the trapped car stayed put until first responders could help them out of their SUV.

The Benton PUD worked to restore power and it’s not known how many customers lost power overnight as a result of the wreck.

