Kennewick PD: Man arrested after breaking down stranger’s apartment door

A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Kennewick woman’s apartment.

Police say a 86-year old woman woke up early Sunday morning when she head someone kick in her front door, when she saw a man inside her home off 1138 W. 10th Ave, she called police.

Officers arrested Jacob Staley as he walked out of the victim’s apartment. Officers say he admitted he was high on meth and kicked down the door because he was being chased and needed somewhere to hide.

Police say the man may have been under the influence of drugs. He faces charges of burglary in the 2nd degree.