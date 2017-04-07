Kennewick man on the run after dragging woman from car, threatening to kill her

A Yakima woman was dragged out of a car and threatened by her companion after getting into an argument.

Kennewick Police say the 30-year old woman was in town from Yakima when she hooked up with 49-year old Alan Hooper. He offered to drive her back to Yakima but as they were driving around Kennewick, the two started arguing

Hooper stopped the car at the truck stop on Hwy-395 and W. 7th Ave. and drug the woman out of the car by tearing out a large clump of hair and threatened to kill her.

She ran to a nearby neighbors house and asked him to call 911. Officers are still searching for Alan Hooper and anyone with information is asked to call police.